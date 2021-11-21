Windsor Spitfires end a two game losing streak

The Windsor Spitfires ended a two game losing streak at home last night after beating the Flint Firebirds.

Will Cuylle scored early on in the first period and goals from Louka Henault, Kyle McDonald and Matthew Maggio in the second period led the team to a 4-0 lead.

A pair of back to back goals were scored by Grayson Ladd and Ethan Miedema in the third and with 45 seconds left on the clock, Michael Renwick scored to make it a 7-0 game.

The Spits currently sit in seventh place in the Western Conference.

Windsor is set to face the Flint firebirds again at the WFCU Centre this afternoon.

Puck drops at 4:05 p.m with the AM800 pregame show set for 3:50 p.m.

