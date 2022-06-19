Windsor Spitfires, Ethan Miedema, hopeful for next season

Windsor Spitfires players gathered at the WFCU Centre Friday for the last time this season.

Coaches and management met with the players for their exit meetings before they head home for the summer.

The Spitfires fell short Wednesday night in Game 7 of the OHL Championship Series, losing to to the Bulldogs in Hamilton, 6-1.

Forward Ethan Miedema is a rookie for the Spitfires. He was invited to the National Men’s Summer U18 Team Selection Camp for this summer.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Spitfires Twitter

Miedema says despite the loss, he's excited for next year.

"Last day at the rink until camp, but what a year we had. I can't wait to be back next year, you know, see all the boys, it'll definitely hurry by, but we're going to come back stronger next year I think."

He explains what this season has shown him.

"We had a really strong team this year, especially in the playoffs I feel like it's some very valuable experience playing against, obviously the best team in the CHL, we we're that close to knocking them off, so it definitely gave me some playoff experience for the future."

Miedema says he would've loved to compete for the Memorial Cup, however, he's still happy.

"Another two weeks, or two and a half weeks here would've been great, you know being at the Mem' Cup, but I'm super happy for next year, again, we have a really big group coming back, and I think we're going to be great next year as well."

This was Miedema's first season with the Spits after being drafted in the 1st round, 4th overall in the 2021 draft.

It was the first time since 2010 that the Spitfires made the OHL final.