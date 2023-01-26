Windsor Spitfires fall 5-3 to North Bay

The Windsor Spitfires fell to the Battalion in North Bay.

In the first period, the Spitfires had the first goal of the night by Alex Christopoulos. North Bay was quick to get a goal to tie up the game. However, Colton Smith scored a goal to give Windsor another lead. The scoreboard sat at 2-1 for the Spits at the end of the first.

In the second, North Bay scored to tie the game back up 2-2. The Battalion scored again to take their first lead of the night.

In the third, Windsor tied the game back up with a goal by Liam Greentree. A tough period before North Bay scored with one minute left in the third. The Battalion sealed the win off with an empty netter.

The scoreboard sat at 5-3 for North Bay.

Windsor has been fighting hard over the last few weeks, and continues to make their way up the CHL Top-10 rankings list.

The Spitfires are ranked 8th in the latest rankings, with the Battalion are a spot behind them at 9th.

Windsor will travel to Sudbury to take on the Wolves on Friday night.

Puck drop in Sudbury is set for 7:05 p.m. and the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell gets underway at 6:50 p.m.