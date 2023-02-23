Windsor Spitfires fall 6-2 to the Petes in Peterborough

The Windsor Spitfires lost to the Petes 6-2 in Peterborough.

The Spits were on a nine game winning streak which came to an end on Family Day in a 4-3 overtime loss against the London Knights.

In the first period, an extremely quiet start however with less than two minutes left in play Nicholas DeAngelis scored a short-handed goal to give Windsor a 1-0 lead.

In the second, the Petes scored to tie the game up. Windsor captain, Matthew Maggio was able to score his 43th of the season to take the lead once more. Maggio continues to lead the league with the most goals and most points at 89. Peterborough scored to tie the game up once more, ending the period at 2-2.

In the third period, the Petes got their first lead of the night with a goal. Peterborough scored again on a powerplay, giving them a two point lead. Windsor pulled their goalie and the Petes scored once more. The Petes then scored again, ending the game 6-2.

Windsor will be back in action Friday night in Ottawa when they take on the 67's.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:45 p.m.