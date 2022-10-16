Windsor Spitfires fall to Attack in overtime

The Owen Sound Attack ended the Windsor Spitfires' four-game win streak on Saturday in overtime.

The Spits would fall behind in the first period, with the Attack taking the lead 1-0.

After a back-and-forth second period, both teams were tied at 3-3.

The Attack would retake the lead halfway through the third period, but Matthew Maggio would score for Windsor four minutes later leading to overtime.

Owen Sound would score in overtime to make the final score 5-4.

The Spits are back home at the WFCU Centre on Thursday, October 20th to face the Saginaw Spirit.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show set for 6:50 p.m.