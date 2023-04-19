Windsor Spitfires goalie to represent Canada at 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championship

One of the Windsor Spitfires goalie's will make his way to Switzerland to represent Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championship.

The Ontario Hockey League announced Tuesday the 11 players that will be on the roster for the championships that are set to take place from April 20 to April 30 in Basel and Porrentruy, Switzerland.

Windsor's Joey Costanzo is the goaltender for the event.

Defencemen for the championships include:

Cam Allen (Guelph Storm)

Tristan Bertucci (Flint Firebirds)

Quinton Burns (Kingston Frontenacs)

Andrew Gibson (Soo Greyhounds)

Forwards for the championships include:

Colby Barlow (Owen Sound Attack)

Nick Lardis (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Angus MacDonell (Mississauga Steelheads)

Porter Martone (Mississauga Steelheads)

Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves)

Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals)

Canada opens the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship against Sweden on April 20 at 8:30 a.m. It will also take on Germany on April 21, Slovakia on April 23, and Czechia on April 24 to round out the preliminary round before the tournament wraps up with the bronze and gold medal games on April 30.

Since 2002, Canada has won four gold medals at the IIHF U18 World Championship, in addition to one silver and three bronze.