Windsor Spitfires head into game 4 versus Sarnia

The Windsor Spitfires are looking to strengthen their lead in their OHL playoff series versus the Sarnia Sting.

The Spits will be in Sarnia for game 4 Thursday, with a 2-1 lead to work with.

The Sarnia Sting got their first win of the series, 5-2 on Tuesday.

Ethan Miedema and Ryan Abraham scored for the Spitfires, while Nolan DeGurse scored twice for the Sting.

The Spitfires had a total of 33 shots on goal, but Sarnia’s Ben Goudreau managed to keep tight control over the net. Windsor’s Mathias Onuska managed to block 18 of 22 shots.

Earlier in game 2, the Spitfires came away with a 4-1 win on home ice, and in game 1, The Spitfires returned to postseason action with a 3-0 win over the Sting.

The Spits hit the ice at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.