Windsor Spitfires heading into Game 1 of OHL Championship Series

The Windsor Spitfires are heading into Game 1 of the OHL's Championship Series tonight in Hamilton.

They'll be taking on the Bulldogs for the J. Ross Robertson Cup, after dispatching the Flint Firebirds in seven games in the OHL's Western Conference final on Wednesday.

Hamilton has steamrolled their way to the finals, winning 12 straight games overall. The Bulldogs last hoisted the J. Ross Robertson Cup in 2018.

Windsor Spitfires Coach Marc Savard says they are excited for this upcoming series.

"Two series in a row we had a week off before we played our next match-up and we came out of the gate a little slow, so I'm excited here because we're going to get right back at it. We obviously don't know a lot about Hamilton and it's a unique situation. We're looking forward to this match up, this is what we've been looking for all year and they're on quite a run so it's going to be interesting we're going to have to be at our best to have an opportunity," he said.

Savard says they don't know too much about Hamilton going into Game 1.

"We haven't watched much video as of late," Savard continued. "We'll get some information but its going to be Game 1 and they're going to do what they're going to do and we'll do what we do and I think we'll re evaluate as we move along but its going to be fun."

He says winning Game 1 will go along way in the series.

"They've won 12 straight in the playoffs and continue with 10 off the season. I mean if we put a little doubt in there, that's what we'll try to do. They have had an incredible season, they're the favourite and they want to keep this thing rolling we understand that but we're going to do our best to slow this thing down."

Windsor has won OHL league titles in 1988, 2009, and 2010.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.

The AM 800 pre-game show with Steve Belll begins at 6:50 p.m.