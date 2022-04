The Windsor Spitfires keep their streak alive, beating the Saginaw Spirit.

The Spits took the lead early on but the Spirit caught up making it a tie game at 3-3 in the third period.

After a back and forth battle the Spits earned their 13th win in a row with the final score of 5-3, following goals from Oliver Peer and Ryan Abraham at the end of the third.

Windsor gets back in action against the Erie Otters on Friday, April 15.

Puck drop is set for 7pm.