Windsor Spitfires knocked off CHL Top 10 Rankings list

The Windsor Spitfires have been knocked off the Canadian Hockey League's Top 10 list.

The Spits were sitting in the tenth place position for two weeks straight.

On Tuesday, the CHL announced the Week 21 edition of the Top 10 Rankings:

1. Winnipeg ICE (47-7-1-0)

2. Seattle Thunderbirds (45-9-1-1)

3. Quebec Remparts (45-9-1-2)

4. Gatineau Olympiques (39-12-4-2)

5. Sherbrooke Phœnix (40-12-3-2)

6. Halifax Mooseheads (40-9-4-3)

7. Ottawa 67's (41-11-3-2)

8. Kamloops Blazers (38-11-4-2)

9. London Knights (40-15-2-0)

10. Sarnia Sting (31-17-5-3)

Windsor lost two of their last three games.

On Thursday, the Spits fell 6-2 to the Petes in Peterborough.

Another tough loss on Friday evening when Windsor battled the 67's in Ottawa 6-1. The only goal of the game was by captain Matthew Maggio.

The Spitfires saw a big win on Sunday afternoon, where they won 8-4 in Kingston against the Frontenacs. Maggio continued to rise on the leaderboard and scored his 46th of the season, leading the league with the most goals and most points at 94.

Windsor sits in second in the Western Conference with a 38-14-4-1 record, behind the London Knights.

The Spits are back in action on Thursday night when the Knights visit the WFCU Centre.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.