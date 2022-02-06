Windsor Spitfires look to turn things around against Sarnia Sting

The Windsor Spitfires will be hoping for a better result Sunday after a tough game on the road Friday.

The Spitfires had a three game win streak snapped in a 5-1 loss to the London Knights.

Looking to turn things around, Windsor welcomes the Sarnia Sting to the WFCU Centre Sunday night.

The Spitfires own the season series between the two teams taking four of six games including the last one on January 27 in a 5-2 final.

Windsor currently has a record of 21-12-2-2.

Sunday's game goes at 7pm with the AM800 pre-game show set to get underway at 6:45pm.