Windsor Spitfires lose in Game 7 of OHL Championship Series to the Hamilton Bulldogs

A tough loss for the Windsor Spitfires in Game 7 of the OHL Championship Series against the Hamilton Bulldogs.

The Spits had won Game 1, Game 3, and Game 6 in the series.

Hamilton had the first goal of the game in just over 2 minutes of play. It was the only goal in the first period, keeping the scoreboard at 1-0.

In the second period, a slow start before Hamilton scored again, however the goal underwent review for a high-stick. It was later deemed after review that the goal was good, bringing Hamilton to a 2-0 lead a the end of the second.

In the third, Hamilton scored with 13:42 left to play. Hamilton then scored again, bringing the scoreboard to 4-0, but less than a minute later, Windsor got their first goal of the night by Alex Christopoulos to bring the score to 4-1. The Spitfires pulled their goalie with just under 4 minutes left in period 3, but Hamilton was able to take advantage of that, putting another puck in the net to bring the score to 5-1. The Bulldogs were able to score on another empty net, bringing the final score of the game to 6-1.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Spitfires Twitter

The Hamilton Bulldogs are the OHL Champions for 2021-2022 season and will now travel to St. John to play for the Memorial Cup.