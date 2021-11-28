Windsor Spitfires lose second straight to Saginaw Spirit

The Windsor Spitfires have lost two straight to the Saginaw Spirit after an away game last night in the second half of a home-and-home series.

Both teams scored in the first period, making it a tie game at 1-1.

The Spits scored early on in the second but the Spirits took the lead 5-3.

The game ended with the final score 6-5 Spirit, in overtime.

The Windsor Spitfires will face the Erie Otters at the WFCU Centre on December 3.

Puck drops at 7:30pm with the AM800 pre-game show scheduled for 7:15pm.