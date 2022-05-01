Windsor Spitfires lose to Sarnia in Game 5

The Windsor Spitfires fell to the Sarnia Sting on home ice last night in Game 5 of the playoff series.

Windsor started off strong in the first period, scoring in the first two minutes.

Sarnia fired back in the second period with two goals of their own.

The Spits would come back in the third to tie the game 2-2.

The final score was 3-2, Sarnia in overtime.

The Series now stands 3-2, for the Spitfires.

The Spits get back in action on Sunday, May 1 at 7:05 p.m.