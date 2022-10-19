Windsor Spitfires make another trade, acquiring Thomas Johnston from the Ottawa 67s

The Windsor Spitfires make another trade, this time with the Ottawa 67s.

The Spits have acquired Thomas Johnston and a sixth round pick in 2024 from the Ottawa 67s in exchange for Kingston's 3rd round pick in 2023.

Johnston, a native of Oshawa, was drafted by the 67s in the 3rd round of the 2019 OHL Priority Selection.

Since being drafted Johnston has appeared in 111 games for the 67s recording 16 goals and 15 assists for 31 points.

Johnston says he is looking to make his mark in Windsor.

"I am definitely very excited and pumped and I can't wait to get started."

Bill Bowler, General Manager for the Spits, says Johnston will be a great addition to Windsor.

"Johnston had a huge year in his minor midget season that we liked. He has offensive instincts that will help our group."

On Tuesday, the Spits traded goaltender Kyle Downey to the Erie Otters for a 2025 6th round pick.