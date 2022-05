The Windsor Spitfires are moving on to round 3 after beating the Kitchener Rangers at home last night.

Kitchener would take a 2-0 lead in the first period.

In the second period the Spitfires would come back to tie it up at 2-2.

The game winning goal was scored by Andrew Perrott in the third to make the final 3-2.

The Spitfires are set to face the Flint Firebirds in the Western Conference Final.