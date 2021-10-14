Windsor Spitfires name Will Cuylle as team captain

We now know who is going to be wearing the "C" for the Windsor Spitfires this season.

The club has named Will Cuylle as its 2021 captain.

The third-year forward set new career highs with 20 assists and 42 points in 62 games last season.

According to a release, head coach Marc Savard says it is an obvious choice among the staff and Cuylle's fellow teammates.

Windsor's assistant captains will be Wyatt Johnston full-time, Pasquale Zito and Grayson Ladd for homes games and Daniel D'Amico and Louka Henault for away games.

The Spitfires will hope for some redemption as they travel to London Friday to take on the Knights in the second half of a home-and-home series.

Windsor lost to London 4-3 in a shootout on Thanksgiving Monday at the WFCU Centre.

Friday's game in London goes at 7:30pm with the AM800 pre-game show scheduled for 7:15pm.