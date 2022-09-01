Windsor Spitfires open training camp for the 2022-2023 OHL season

The Windsor Spitfires open their training camp Thursday ahead of the 2022-2023 Ontario Hockey League season.

The first day of training camp includes several on-ice sessions, weigh-ins and off-ice testing for the players invited to camp.

General Manager, Bill Bowler, believes the great thing about training camp is that if a player shows well, they can open up a roster spot.

"In a perfect world, you give the benefit of the doubt to the veteran player. But if a young kid comes in or a free agent out performs somebody, or we think they can contribute and play at this level, and is obviously better, then we just move people out," he says.

The Spitfires are coming off a season that saw the club post their fourth-best regular season record in franchise history, going 44-17-4-3 under first-year head coach Marc Savard.

The team also captured the West Division title and OHL's Western Conference title, forcing the Hamilton Bulldogs to a Game 7 before losing in the deciding game of the OHL Final.

Bowler says there's always a lot of turn over on an OHL roster.

"Especially with last year's hockey club, three overage players are gone automatically and some graduating players too," he says. "The uncertainty of Wyatt Johnston, the leading scorer in our league, being at Dallas' camp already, there could be a lot of openings for this hockey club, so that's exciting for all of the players involved."

Bowler says his favourite part of training camp is that it's another fresh year.

"It's a new year, it's a new campaign, new players, new challenges. For me that's real fun and exciting at the same time, just the opportunity to try and build another championship club," he adds.

Training camp will run from Thursday until Saturday, Sept. 3.

All practices and games over the three days will take place at the WFCU Centre and are open to the public to attend, free of charge.

The team's annual Blue and White game is scheduled for Saturday 4 p.m. in the main bowl of the WFCU Centre.

Following the completion of training camp, the Spitfires will travel to Niagara for their first preseason game on Sept. 5.

Windsor opens the 2022-23 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 1 when they host the Sarnia Sting.

AM800 is the home of Windsor Spitfires hockey and will broadcast all the games throughout the regular season and the playoffs, with Steve Bell and Manny Pavia back behind the microphone calling all the action.