Windsor Spitfires participate in OHL's Onside program

The Windsor Spitfires took in a different kind of training on Tuesday afternoon, as the team participated in the Ontario Hockey League's Onside program.

The OHL Onside program is currently a two-hour workshop, offered once a year to teams, which examines gender roles, male stereotypes and sexual violence.

Due to pandemic restrictions, the program had largely been on hold in 2020 and 2021, but has returned this fall.

The program was created back in 2016, in partnership with the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, and has been specifically designed for OHL players and team staff aimed at increasing the understanding and awareness of a player’s responsibility to demonstrate respect for women through their actions and words.

General Manager Bill Bowler says it's a good learning experience for all of the players.

"Just to demonstrate the respect not only to women, but by their words and their actions. It's our responsibility as a league and a hockey club to make sure our players are part of these programs because it helps make better hockey players, better hockey teams and a better community," he said.

Bowler says these young hockey players come to the community, and while they do their best to guide them on the ice as an OHL player, it's also important to do the right things off it.

"Our players are a part of this community and give back through charitable events and school visits, but it's things like this that helps when they're put in situations as we all are. But especially at this age for young athletes, young hockey players, they need to be aware and have the understanding and hopefully some knowledge of how to deal with certain things."

Bowler says they take a lot of pride in what it means to be a Spitfire, and a lot of that deal with the type of person that players are.

Head Coach Marc Savard, who played in the OHL in his youth before moving onto the NHL, says it's a good development to see the league taking a proactive approach.

He says part of showing a good example is being open and transparent with players and understanding what's going on in their lives.

"It would've had to change at some point and it has. I think it's been beneficial to everybody, I look at Lindy Ruff who's coaching the New Jersey Devils the other day. He said forget the X's and O's and get to know your players. That's kind of what I've done since Day 1 here, just been a good human and try and show them the best way possible that I know how to lead."

Captain Matthew Maggio says he's very happy that the OHL has put this initiative in, and believes it's big for players.

"When you come into the OHL you're a teenager, 15 or 16 years old, there's a lot of learning to do in the next few years of growing up and really becoming a man. I think this is one of the biggest things that you can do to that really tries to mold our young boys into good, young men. I'm behind it 100% and trying to make good young men in the community," he said.

With everything that's happened in the hockey world over the last few years, Maggio says it's been very disappointing to see and he's committed to being someone who can help with the change that's needed.

"I think we're really just trying to change that hockey culture. We're trying to establish ourselves as good role models in the community, people that kids can look up to. I think the stuff that has happened lately hasn't been a good example of that, we really want to pride ourselves on being good role models, and I think this is a big part of it."

Hockey culture has been under the microscope since news broke earlier this year that Hockey Canada had settled a sexual assault lawsuit related to previous World Junior team members.