Windsor Spitfires partner with Windsor AAA Zone

The Windsor Spitfires are announcing a new partnership.

The Spits announced on Monday that they will be partnering with the Windsor AAA Zone hockey program.

This new relationship will see the AAA Zone change their current W logo to embrace the Spitfire brand.

In addition to a logo change, the AAA Zone will also be receiving new jerseys, coaching clinics, and player appearances throughout the hockey season.

Bill Bowler, the General Manager for the Windsor Spitfires, says this is a win for both organizations.

"The Windsor Spitfires are proud to bring in the Windsor AAA Zone under our Spitfires brand. With this partnership, we will be able to provide mentorship to their program, we feel this is a win for both organizations and our community."

President of Windsor AAA Zone, Fred Baldwin, says the team will also be officially changing their name to the Windsor Jr. Spitfires.

