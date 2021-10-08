Windsor Spitfires pick up first victory of the season with OT win in Sarnia

The Windsor Spitfires are in the win column after a comeback overtime win Friday in Sarnia.

The Sting got out to a 2-0 lead, but the Spitfires clawed back with three unanswered goals including the OT winner from Will Cuylle just 14-seconds into the extra frame.

Windsor's Wyatt Johnston and Pasquale Zito each had a goal and an assist in the win as well.

The Spitfires were way ahead in the shot total putting up 42 compared to the Sting's 20.

Friday's game was the second half of a home-and-home series — Windsor dropped the first game Thursday night 6-3.

The Spitfires are back in action Thanksgiving Monday for an afternoon matinee at home.

They welcome the London Knights to the WFCU Centre for a 2:05pm puck drop.

The AM800 pre-game show gets underway at 1:50pm.