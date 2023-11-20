Windsor Spitfires relieve Jerrod Smith as head coach effective immediately

Another change for the Windsor Spitfires.

The club announced Monday evening that they have relieved Jerrod Smith of his duties as head coach, effective immediately.

Smith served as associate coach/assistant coach for a number of years prior to being promoted to head coach this summer.

The club states that Smith has been a committed coach who has advocated for the Spitfires for many years, and they thank him for his effort and commitment.

Overall, the Windsor Spitfires sit in last place in standings, in 21 games played the team has won four.

There has been no word from the organization on who will take over for Smith.

Spitfires General Manager, Bill Bowler, will provide an update Tuesday afternoon.