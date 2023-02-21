Windsor Spitfires remain tenth in latest CHL Top 10 Rankings list

The Windsor Spitfires hold onto their tenth place position on the Canadian Hockey League's Top 10 list.

The CHL announced the Week 20 edition of the Top 10 Rankings Tuesday, which saw no changes in the list from Week 19, with the Spits still in tenth.

1. Winnipeg ICE (44-7-1-0)

2. Quebec Remparts (44-7-1-2)

3. Seattle Thunderbirds (41-9-1-1)

4. Gatineau Olympiques (36-12-4-2)

5. Halifax Mooseheads (38-8-4-3)

6. Sherbrooke Phœnix (38-12-3-2)

7. Kamloops Blazers (36-10-4-2)

8. Ottawa 67's (39-11-2-2)

9. London Knights 39-14-1-0)

10. Windsor Spitfires (37-12-4-1)

The Windsor Spitfires round out the Top 10 for the second straight week as they collected five of a possible six points and secured their spot in the OHL Playoffs.

Brett Harrison completed his hat-trick in overtime Thursday in a 6-5 win against Flint while Jacob Maillet had the game-decider in overtime Saturday to beat Mississauga 3-2.

Despite an overtime loss Monday to London, the Spits' 262 goals this season leads the CHL.

Windsor will be back in action on Thursday evening when they travel to Peterborough to take on the Petes.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Canadian Hockey League)