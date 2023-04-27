Windsor Spitfires select three players during OHL Under 18 Draft

Teams in the Ontario Hockey League continue to draft new players during the Priority Selection Under 18 Draft.

A total of 51 players were selected in the three rounds including 27 forwards, 13 defencemen, and 11 goaltenders on Wednesday evening.

The Spitfires picked 18th in the first round selecting 6'3, 205lbs, Evan Hjelholt, from the Toronto Titans.

In the 2nd round, 38th overall, the Spitfires selected Dante Bertolin, 6'0, 210lbs from the Windsor Jr. Spitfires.

And in the 3rd and final round, 51st overall, Windsor selected Jaksen Ward, 5'10, 198lbs from the Windsor Jr. Spitfires.

The Windsor Spitfires drafted 11 new players to the team over the weekend during the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.