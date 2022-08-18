Windsor Spitfires sign Czechia defenceman Tomas Hebek to a Standard Player Agreement 

The Windsor Spitfires announce they have signed 2022 CHL Import Draft pick Tomas Hebek to a Standard OHL player agreement.

The Spitfires selected Hebek with the 48th pick overall.

Hebek is a 2004 born defenceman from Czechia. He stands at 6'4'' and spent the 2021-22 season with the HC Dynamo Pardubice U20 team, recording 4 points (0-4-4) in 41 games.

He also played in twelve games for the Czechia U18 team, scoring two points (1-1-2), and four games for the Czechia-U18 in the European Youth Olympic Winter Festival.

Hebek will wear the number 82.