Windsor Spitfires take OHL Finals lead following Game 3 win

The Windsor Spitfires clinched a Game 3 win on home ice, leading the Ontario Hockey League's series 2-1.

During the first period, the Hamilton Bulldogs were first on the score board with a goal with only 9 minutes left.

The Bulldog's didn't hold their lead for long before Windsor Spitfires Alex Christopoulos tied it up. Wyatt Johnston put up another goal for the Spits, which was put under review.

It was determined that the goal was good. However, 16 seconds later, Hamilton scored and tied it up with less than 30 seconds left in the first period.

The score board sat at 2 goals a piece at the end of the 1st period.

Going into the 2nd period, Wyatt Johnston scored his second goal of the night to put Windsor in the lead again 3-2. Jacob Maillet followed up with another goal for the Spits, giving them a two goal lead.

The score sat at 4-2 for Windsor at the end of the 2nd.

In the third, Alex Christopoulos scored his second goal of the night, giving the Windsor Spitfires an opportunity to pull away from the Bulldogs.

Hamilton scored with just over 9 minutes left in the third, bringing the score to 5-3 for the Spits.

With less than a minute to go, Spits Captain Will Cuylle scored an empty netter, giving the Spits a 6-3 win over Hamilton.

The Spitfires now lead the series 2-1.

Game 4 will be Friday night at the WFCU Centre.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.