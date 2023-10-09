Windsor Spitfires to host Soo Greyhounds in Thanksgiving matchup

The Windsor Spitfires continue their four game homestand Monday afternoon as they host the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds for a Thanksgiving Day game at the WFCU Centre.

The team is looking to rally back after Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sarnia Sting.

This is the first meetup of the regular season for the Spits and Greyhounds.

Your four-legged friend will be giving thanks as you're invited to bring along your dog to the rink for Pucks & Paws night. There will be dog-friendly activities to enjoy throughout the afternoon.

More information can be found here: https://chl.ca/ohl-spitfires/pucks-and-paws-night-monday-october-9th-2023-205-puck-drop/

It's one of many themed nights the Spitfires have planned for fans this season, including Taylor Swift night on Saturday, October 21. One lucky fan will walk away with a pair of coveted tickets to a Taylor Swift concert. You're encouraged to wear your swiftie atire, while the arena blasts T-Swift music all night long.

Puck-drop for Monday's game is set for 2:05 p.m., with the pre-game show starting at 1:50 p.m. with Steve Bell on AM800.