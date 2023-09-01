Windsor Spitfires Training Camp officially underway as they prepare for upcoming season

Training Camp for the Windsor Spitfires is officially underway as they prepare for the 2023-24 season.

This year's team will see many familiar faces, including Colton Smith, Ryan Abraham, Liam Greentree, Anthony Cristoforo, and goalie Joey Costanzo.

As well as many new faces including Jack Nesbitt who was selected in the 1st round, 20th overall in the OHL Priority Selection draft, Czechia defenceman Josef Eichler, and left winger Kyle Butt.

All practices and games will take place at the WFCU Centre, and are open to the public to attend, free of charge.

The Training Camp is a great way for all old player and new players to practice with one another, and both Colton Smith and Ryan Abraham say they think this years team is a good one.

Smith, left winger for the Spits, says after being eliminated early in the playoffs last season, the team is hungry for wins.

"Well I think after everybody knows what happened in the playoffs last year, being around the rink there's a lot of guys who are hungrier this year, and I think that's going to be huge for us."

Abraham, centre for Windsor, says he thinks the team can pull through.

"I think we have the guys to score a lot of goals this year. But at the same time I think we also have the guys that could play really good defensive wise. I think we can do both this year."

Colton Smith says he's been working out a lot during off-season.

"Obviously I want to get stronger, get in better shape, and obviously be a top scorer on our team this year and help us out."

Abraham says after undergoing a wrist surgery last season, he's ready to be back.

"I feel great. I'm happy to be here, happy with where I'm at. So, yeah, I feel great."

Smith says the team is strong in goals and defence this year.

"I think that people still underestimate what we have on our team this year. I think coming in this year we've got a lot of goals coming back, we've got our D coming back, we're going to be a deep team and that's really going to help us in the long run."

Lastly, Abraham says he feels there is doubt from the community on how the team will do, but is confident this year.

"I think we'll be a good team again. I don't think many people think we will be, but, I think we will be. All of our depth guys are a year older, and with the younger guys, again, a year older. So, I think we're going to be a good team."

The Camp, held at the WFCU Centre, started on Thursday and will go until September 3rd.

A full schedule of the Training Camp games and team rosters can be found by clicking here.

Following the completion of Training Camp, the Spitfires will open pre-season play at home on September 9 against the Flint Firebirds with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.

-with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson