iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Windsor Spitfires travel to Sudbury to take on the Wolves


AM800-NEWS-SPITFIRES-2022

The Windsor Spitfires are hoping for a win tonight when they take on the Wolves in Sudbury. 

Windsor is coming off a 5-3 loss on Thursday night against the North Bay Battalion. 

The Wolves are also coming off a 2-1 loss against the North Bay Battalion when they went head-to-head on Sunday afternoon. 

The Spits continue to battle hard and have made their way back on the CHL Top-10 Rankings list for the second week in a row, where they currently sit in eighth place. 

Despite their Thursday loss, Windsor still sits in first place in the Western Division with a 28-11-3-1 record, while the Wolves, who are in the Central Division, sit in fourth with a 17-19-3-2 record. 

Puck drop for tonight's game in Sudbury is set for 7:05 p.m. and the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell gets underway at 6:50 p.m.

Following tonight's game, the Spits will have one day of rest before travelling to Sault Ste. Marie to take on the Soo Greyhounds.
 

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE