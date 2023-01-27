Windsor Spitfires travel to Sudbury to take on the Wolves

The Windsor Spitfires are hoping for a win tonight when they take on the Wolves in Sudbury.

Windsor is coming off a 5-3 loss on Thursday night against the North Bay Battalion.

The Wolves are also coming off a 2-1 loss against the North Bay Battalion when they went head-to-head on Sunday afternoon.

The Spits continue to battle hard and have made their way back on the CHL Top-10 Rankings list for the second week in a row, where they currently sit in eighth place.

Despite their Thursday loss, Windsor still sits in first place in the Western Division with a 28-11-3-1 record, while the Wolves, who are in the Central Division, sit in fourth with a 17-19-3-2 record.

Puck drop for tonight's game in Sudbury is set for 7:05 p.m. and the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell gets underway at 6:50 p.m.

Following tonight's game, the Spits will have one day of rest before travelling to Sault Ste. Marie to take on the Soo Greyhounds.

