Windsor Spitfires win first game back after more than a week off the ice

The Windsor Spitfires win their first game back against the Soo Greyhounds, after being off the ice for more than a week due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Ryan Abraham and Wyatt Johnston scored early on in the second period to take the lead for the Spits but the Greyhounds followed up with two goals of their own.

Will Cuylle then scored near the end of the second period to make it 3-2.

The last two Spits goals were scored by Matthew Maggio in the third period, to make it a 5-2 final against the Greyhounds.

The Windsor Spitfires will face the Greyhounds in the Soo Sunday afternoon.

Sunday's matinee is set for 2:07pm with the AM800 pre-game show at 1:50pm.

