Windsor Stadium to Remain As Is

It'll be status quo at Windsor Stadium for now.

On Tuesday night, the Greater Essex County District School Board received a report on the current condition of the facility and what it might cost to restore it back to its former glory.

The report stated minimum safety repairs would cost the board $115,000 while full upgrades, including a new track, would come in at just under $7-million.

Trustees received the condition report and opted to not take any action at this time.

Windsor Stadium (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

Trustee Alan Halberstadt asked for the report last October in hopes the board would see the value in giving the 100-year-old stadium new life.

The facility at 2365 McDougall St. next to Jackson Park is currently being used by nearby Kennedy high school as a practice field, but Halberstadt believes there's a lot more potential.

Back in 2016, the Windsor AKO Fratmen organization unveiled a $10-million plan to restore the stadium, but that ultimately fell through.