Windsor Star employees moving out of downtown

Employees of the Windsor Star are losing their downtown location.

Postmedia, which owns the newspaper, has surrendered the lease on the building at 300 Ouellette Ave.

Staff will be out of the building as of Jan. 31.

According to a statement provided to AM800 News by Postmedia, "With respect to future plans, we're evaluating as the COVID situation evolves."

Windsor Star employees have been working from home since March, 2020 and Postmedia expects that to continue at least until sometime in the spring.

The Windsor Star moved into the building in 2012.

Full statement from Postmedia:

"In Windsor, and across Postmedia, employees have been working from home since March, 2020 and we expect that to continue at least until sometime in the spring. We recently surrendered the lease back to the landlord in Windsor and will be out of the building as of January 31. With respect to future plans, we're evaluating as the COVID situation evolves."