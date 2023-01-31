Windsor Star printing plant closing

Postmedia is set to close the Windsor Star printing plant and eliminate more than 75 jobs.

The unions representing workers at the production plant and editorial staff at the newspaper have called a news conference for Tuesday morning to discuss the cuts.

A release from Unifor and CWA Canada says production work is moving to plants in London and Toronto.

Unifor says it is still waiting for specifics on editorial job cuts and what impact they will have on the local newspaper.