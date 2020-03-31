Windsor Star Production Plant Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

A worker at the Windsor Star's Starway Production Plant in Windsor has tested positive for COVID-19.

The worker is represented by Unifor Local 517G where President Sandy Matheson says he was informed about the positive test on Sunday.

He says the worker came to work on Thursday and had a fever.

"The member actually showed up to work and had a fever and which to me was quite amazing that anyone, that was on Thursday, that anyone would take that chance with everyone else working there," says Matheson.

He says the member was at work for about three hours before going home.

"The employees that were working there were told to clean the area and that was in the daytime and then night shift came and the night shift didn't know that anyone had been showing symptoms and they were told after they arrived," says Matheson.

Production at the plant stopped on Monday and Matheson says Postmedia plans to update him in two to four days.

He says the plant is being cleaned and employees are being notified.

The paper is now being printed in Islington and other work has been shifted to London.

Unifor Local 517G represents 36 members