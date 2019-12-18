Windsor Student Learns CPR and Saves Father's Life



A Grade 11 student at a Windsor Catholic High School is being credited for saving his father's life.

Turki Ayash was taught CPR in his physical education class at Catholic Central High School back in November.

His family arrived in Canada from Syria about three years ago.

The CPR class took place over two days.

The day after learning the life-saving measure, his younger brother rushed into his room on a Saturday morning to tell him something was wrong with their father.

Ayash's 49-year-old father was having a heart attack and was unresponsive.

"Really was hard, like first of all, seeing him like that, like in that situation, like the moment I see him, everything I learned in class and everything and I start to think in 4 to 6 mintues if he doesn't get air, he will start to die," says Ayash.

His mother called 9-11 and Ayash began CPR until EMS arrived.

The father survived the heart attack and first responders told Turki that he helped to save his father's life.

The 17-year-old Ayash says performing CPR on his father was overwhelming.

"I was like crying and everything and I really don't know how I did this, I was shocked, I thought he was dying or he is dead right now," he says.