Windsor Sweeps Fanshawe in Esports Action

Lancer Gaming headed to Fanshawe to take on the Falcons in Ontario Post-Secondary Esports (OPSE) League of Legends' (LoL) play and the Blue and Gold upset the Falcons 2-0 straight after 1 hour and 14 minutes of League action.

Windsor also sported a new look offense on the board with 4 new additions to the team, including Braeden Hutchinson in the "Top" position, Firas Al-Khulaidy along the mid-lanes, Owen Huang at "ADC" and Ivan Beric; a substitute mid-laner.

In the first contest, Head Coach Ali Abduelmula said "despite a bad early game under constant enemy pressure, the team rallied back to win" over the Falcons, which resulted in a Windsor win.

In game two, Ben Cristina saved the game with his call-outs and baron steal, allowing the team to come back and win the game.

Coach Abduelmula said, "Bot lane made a bad play early on, which allowed the enemy to get 3 kills in the first 5 minutes but the Lancers came back to win 2-0.

The Lancers next see action against the #1 ranked Western Mustangs; Thursday, January 28 at 8:00 p.m. They are currently 2-7 for their inaugural season.

Fans can follow Lancer Gaming online through Facebook.com/LancerGamingCA, Twitter (@UWLancerGaming) and Instagram (Instragram.com/lancergamingca).