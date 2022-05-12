Windsor Symphony Orchestra celebrates 75 years

A staple in arts and culture for Windsor is celebrating an important milestone, just in time for a return to full-sized in-person concerts.

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) is marking 75 years in operation this year. It’s a season they’re calling the Celebration Season for good reason.

They’ll be adding Sunday matinees for their Masterworks concerts, holding an exciting new concert for the LGBTQ community, world premieres by Iranian composer Farhad Poupel and Canadian Nicole Lizée, and plenty of classical programming.

Music Director Robert Franz said there’s plenty of excitement around not just the celebratory year, but getting back to the way things were.

“You know what, it’s amazing. This idea of not only partial audiences, but full audiences being welcomed back into our theatre, we’re thrilled. Making music and performing for audiences is who we are, and what we do,” said Franz.

Franz added, this season isn’t just about celebrating the orchestra, it’s about celebrating the community that keeps it running.

“It’s not only about the longevity of our orchestra, it’s about the success of the community that supported that orchestra," he began. "And so, we want to make sure that whatever we do, we reflect back to the community, what the community represents to us, who the community is."

He hopes folks who saw the WSO’s videos online during the pandemic will come check them out in person this year.

“We do hope that people will say ‘Hey, you know what? I’m going to try this,’ and that’s part of our on-stage setup for these concerts. Those concerts are perfect for people who love classical music, or who have never been to a concert.”

The WSO is bringing back Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, which was performed at its inaugural concert in 1947.

Organizers hope this will be a perfect springboard for those who don’t attend orchestral concerts to start with something familiar.

Renewals are now open for subscribers. Series packages for new subscribers go on sale June 7th, 2022

Singles Tickets go on sale August 9, 2022