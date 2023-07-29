iHeartRadio
Windsor Symphony Orchestra's summer concert series begins August 4


Windsor Symphony Orchestra is putting on a free summer concert series on select days during the month of August. 

WSO says the concerts are held outdoors and they want you to bring a lawn chair, a picnic basket, some sunscreen and to sit back and enjoy great music!

The first concert will take place Friday, August 4 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Windsor Sculpture Garden at the riverfront, and will feature music from the WSO Wind Quintet.

The other dates and locations are as follows:


Saturday August 5 - Featuring the WSO Wind Quintet
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. - Coventry Gardens, Windsor, ON 
(Park at Reaume Park, short walk to Coventry Gardens, by the Peace Fountain)


Saturday August 12 - Feat. Maestro Francisco Hernández Bolaños and the WSO
7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. - SUNSET® Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park
(24 Seacliff Dr. W., Leamington, ON)


Sunday August 27 - Featuring the WSO Brass Quintet
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - King's Navy Yard Park, Amherstburg, ON
(268 Dalhousie St., Amherstburg, ON)

More information on the WSO summer concert series can be found by clicking HERE.

