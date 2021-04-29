Windsor Teacher Charged in Child Exploitation Investigation

A teacher with the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) has been suspended by the board pending a child exploitation investigation by Windsor police.

On April 24, officers responded for a report of an internet luring call and learned a man was communicating with and agreed to meet with a person under the age of 16 for the purpose of committing a sexual related offence against the child.

Police also say the suspect had sent a sexually explicit image during the interactions and was identified and arrested without incident on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Ryan Turgeon, a 36-year-old man from Windsor, is charged with communicating with a person believed to be under the age of 16 for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a sexual assault and distributing sexually explicit material to a person believed to be under the age of 16.

In a statement provided to AM800 News, the WECDSB says...