Windsor Teacher Charged in Child Exploitation Investigation
A teacher with the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) has been suspended by the board pending a child exploitation investigation by Windsor police.
On April 24, officers responded for a report of an internet luring call and learned a man was communicating with and agreed to meet with a person under the age of 16 for the purpose of committing a sexual related offence against the child.
Police also say the suspect had sent a sexually explicit image during the interactions and was identified and arrested without incident on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Ryan Turgeon, a 36-year-old man from Windsor, is charged with communicating with a person believed to be under the age of 16 for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a sexual assault and distributing sexually explicit material to a person believed to be under the age of 16.
In a statement provided to AM800 News, the WECDSB says...
"We can confirm that Ryan Turgeon is an employee of the WECDSB, but is no longer in a classroom environment and will not be in front of students until the matter is resolved. The teacher has been suspended from the Board pending further investigation and the matter is now in the hands of the Windsor Police Service and the Crown Attorney's Office. As this matter is currently under investigation, we will not be providing any further comment."