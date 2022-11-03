Windsor teacher wins $50,000

A Windsor teacher is celebrating following a win through an Ontario 49 second prize worth $50,000 in the September 17 draw.

34-year-old Rene Dewachter says he was in complete disbelief when he realized he was a big winner.

"The terminal made a strange noise, and everything froze - when I saw Big Winner appear I couldn't believe it," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. "I was shocked!"

Dewachter said his parents were the first people he told about the win.

"They thought I was lying," he continued. "They did not believe me."

He says he doesn't have plans for his winnings just yet, adding he's still thinking about what to do with the money.

Ontario 49 is $1 per play and the draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday. Combination Play is available in five-, seven-, eight- and nine-number selections.