Windsor-Tecumseh Conservative association looking for candidates

A call has gone out for qualified candidates who have interest in becoming the nominee for the Conservative Party of Canada in Windsor-Tecumseh.

The Candidate Nomination Committee is asking for members of the local CPC associate who are interested to submit their names to the Chair, Paul Peterson.

This will be the first of four calls for expression of interest for prospective nominees, according to Paul Borrelli, President of the Conservative Windsor-Tecumseh EDA.

"May 24, June 7, June 21, and then we close the nominations with the deadline being June 30 for anyone that's interested basically," he continued. "So we're going to open it up to all of our members, we have roughly 3,000 members right now in Windsor-Tecumseh."

Even though the exact date for the next federal election is not known, though it has to happen on or before October 20, 2025, Borrelli says they've already received solid interest.

"Already several people have shown interest, and I expect to have more people come forward to apply for nomination. To prepare ourselves for the upcoming election in the future," he said.

Once the June 30 deadline comes, then Borrelli says they'll know how many people are in the running and the real work begins.

"The CNC, the Candidate Nomination Committee, I'm not involved with it. They do all the work, and they're going to be doing all the interviewing. I'm the President, but I'm going to be at arms length because I have to be neutral in the whole event because my wife has submitted her name already and I would be in conflict."

The Windsor-Tecumseh riding is currently held by Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi