Windsor-Tecumseh MP calls Russian sanctions a 'badge of honour'

The MP for Windsor-Tecumseh is calling it a "badge of honour."

Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk is one of more than 300 Canadians being sanctioned by the Russian government.

Russia announced Wednesday that it was banning more than 300 Canadians from entry into Russia, including Kusmierczyk, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and almost every Canadian MP.

Kusmierczyk told AM800's The Morning Drive that he considers it a badge of honour given his family's history in Poland.

"It's not the first time that a Kusmierczyk was on Moscow's naughty list. My dad was a member of the Solidarity movement in the 1980s and he was put in prison as a local leader of the Opposition by the Russian-backed dictatorship at the time," he says.

Between December of 1981 and July of 1983, the Soviet-backed Polish government restricted everyday life in Poland by introducing martial law in an attempt to counter political opposition, in particular the Solidarity movement.

Irek Kusmierczyk's father would spend several months in jail after being deemed an enemy of the state as a member of the Solidarity movement, one of thousands of opposition activists who were imprisoned.

"He was one of the first people to reach out and texted me when the list came out from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia and said 'welcome to the club," he says.

The move by Russia was in response to more than 900 Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian politicians, military officers and influential business leaders being placed on Canada’s sanctions list.

Canada issued the list as part of a series of sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Kusmierczyk is taking the sanctions imposed by Russia in stride.

"Like many MPs, we wear it as a badge of honour. We know we're doing the right thing and we know that Ukraine will be victorious. The world is with Ukraine," he adds.