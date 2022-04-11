Windsor-Tecumseh MP calls weekend shooting 'absolutely unacceptable'

The MP for Windsor-Tecumseh calls the shooting of five people in Windsor "absolutely unacceptable."

Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk grew up in the Forest Glade neighbourhood and represented the ward as a member of City Council before moving into federal politics.

Kusmierczyk, along with Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, went to the Children's Safety Village Monday morning to meet with officials with Neighbourhood Watch and Crime Stoppers.

"Any type of violence, gun violence in any community, in any neighbourhood, is absolutely unacceptable," he says.

At 1 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, police responded to Super Bowl Lanes in the 10000 block of Tecumseh Road East at Forest Glade Drive for a calls about a large group of people fighting, with reports that shots had been fired.

It is believed there were approximately 20 - 25 people in the area when the shots were fired, with five men suffering non-life threatening gun shot wounds.

Police say four of the victims were targeted by the shooter, while a bystander was also shot.

Kusmierczyk says this is something that shook the community.

"Windsor is a safe community, we have to emphasize that and that's why these events are so jarring," he says. "We stand with law enforcement to make sure the suspect is apprehended. But there is a lot of work ahead of us, to work together with organizations like Neighbourhood Watch, Crime Stoppers, Youth Diversion and others to prevent young people from getting caught up in gangs and guns."

Investigators say the shooter fled in a four-door, mid-sized S-U-V pickup truck, similar to an Explorer Sport TRAC.

Police consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous.

With files from Rob Hindi