Windsor-Tecumseh MP looking forward to reading of new legislation for Canada Disability Benefit

The MP for Windsor-Tecumseh is looking forward to the third reading of a historic legislation to create a new Canada Disability Benefit.

On Wednesday, Bill C-22, the Canada Disability Benefit Act, began its third reading in the House of Commons.

If passed by Parliament, this legislation will establish a new federal Canada Disability Benefit to reduce poverty and support the financial security of persons with disabilities.

Currently, one in four working-age persons with disabilities lives below the poverty line in Canada.

In the Fall Parliamentary session, Irek Kusmierczyk worked collaboratively with the disability community and Members of the Standing Committee on Human Resources, Skills and Social Development and the Status of Persons with Disabilities to strengthen Bill C-22 and pass it through Committee Stage.

Kusmierczyk says this is landmark, once in a generation legislation.

He says those with disabilities are less likely to be employed.

"About 1-million of working aged Canadians with disabilities live in poverty. And we know that because they're less likely, for example, to be employed. Only about 59 per cent are employed. And we also know that there is higher costs involved if you have a disability, higher medical costs, and higher accommodation costs, and transportation."

He says this new funding will be additional money to existing benefits.

"The Canada Disability Benefit will be a supplement to existing benefits, like the ODSP for example. And so, we'll be working with the provinces and territories, and so the Canada Disability will be a supplement that is on top of existing disability benefits. So, it's going to raise the amount of funding that Canadians with disabilities receive."

Kusmierczyk says the government will be working to ensure there are no clawbacks to any other funding.

"One of the things that our federal government will be working very closely with the provinces is to make sure that there are absolutely no clawbacks. And to make sure that other payments, and other supplements, are not impacted. That's something that's going to be absolutely critical. But, this will change the landscape in our country and it will help lift so many Canadians out of poverty."

He says the disability community will be consulted on all features and details of the benefit program.

"Any legislation that we bring forward, any programs that impact the disability community, we want to make sure that the disability community is consulted on that. So, in terms of designing the amount, designing the application process, the eligibility criteria, we will now be moving into that stage where we will be working with the disability community to design all for those features and details."

Kusmierczyk adds that an amount in the budget will be decided on once the disability community is consulted and designed with their needs and concerns in mind.

According to the most recent Canadian Survey on Disabilities, the poverty rate of working-age persons with disabilities is almost double that of Canadians without disabilities.

