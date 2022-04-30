Windsor-Tecumseh MP pushing for blockade funding for the city

The City of Windsor is still waiting to hear back from the federal government about costs related to February's blockade near the Ambassador Bridge.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk says no formal announcement has been made but confirms work is being done behind the scenes to get the city support.

As AM800 news reported last month, the blockade cost the city roughly $5.7-million.

Kusmierczyk says he continues to push for funding for the city.

"We are working behind the scenes directly with the ministers to get support for the City of Windsor ," he continued. "So as recently as yesterday, I've had a conversation directly with Minister Mendicino who's the Minister of Public Safety about this very issue and we've probably had a dozen conversations on it."

He says that while in Ottawa nothing has been announced formally by the federal government at this point, they're still working through it.

"So there hasn't been a formal announcement but I can tell you that we've been pushing really on a day to day basis to get support for the City of Windsor."

Kusmierczyk says he does understand the frustration from Mayor Drew Dilkens.

"As I understand it, he went to the province which again it has to be emphasized, the province is responsible for policing and asked for support for the cost of policing here and Premier Ford as I understand it said no. So our federal government has always stepped up for Windsor."

On February 7, a group of people stopped along Huron Church Road in Windsor heading to the Ambassador Bridge, protesting COVID-19 restrictions and mandates, halting traffic until police officers moved them off the route on February 13.

In the aftermath of the protest, barriers were put in place along Huron Church Road for several weeks to maintain the flow of traffic.

Earlier this week, it was reported Ottawa would be getting about $35-million from the federal government to assist with costs related to the Freedom Convoy protests.