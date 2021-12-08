Windsor-Tecumseh MP reminding travellers to fill out ArriveCan app before heading stateside

The MP for Windsor-Tecumseh is sending out a reminder to would-be travellers to fill out the ArriveCan travel app before heading stateside.

As heard on AM800 Wednesday, some Canadians are reporting glitches coupled with confusion about what information is required when using the app.

Irek Kusmierczyk says a directive has been given to border guards to allow travellers to pull over and fill out the app without facing any penalties, but that exception won't last long.

He says the confusion is understandable.

"We know that whenever the rules change around the border or the measures change, we know that there's a period of transition and sometimes confusion as well too. But it's important to underscore even if you're only traveling for less than 72 hours you have to have the ArriveCan app and be able to produce it for the border agent."

Kusmierczyk says the app provides another layer of safety to help break the chain of transmission.

"We always talk about having layers of protection and layers of security in terms of trying to prevent the importation of COVID or the transmission of COVID. Whether it's the PCR test, whether it's proof of vaccination, all of those measures taken together are helping to protect our country."

He says the app has proven to be effective.

"A lot of the countries that don't have these layers of protection or have relaxed a lot of their measures, they're the ones that are struggling with these new variants of concern. Places like Michigan and in Europe and what not. In Canada, here, we've been able to manage those transmissions."

Every traveller returning to Canada must complete the form on the ArriveCan app and present it at the border regardless of the length of their trip — those who fail to do so will be instructed to quarantine for 14 days.

More information about the app can be found at canada.ca.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides