Windsor-Tecumseh MP says affordability is a priority in 2023

The MP for Windsor Tecumseh says affordability is a top priority this year.

Irek Kusmierczyk says several local investments were made last year to help people, including over $200 million in federal funding that has gone towards affordable housing.

"We know that there is a crisis when it comes to affordable housing, so we're bringing the largest federal investment ever to this community to get more housing built. We know it's an all-hands-on-deck approach and we also know there is more to be done."

Nearly $100 million was been brought in for flood prevention for 2022.

Kusmierczyk says it's important funding, because the floodings in recent years have been devastating.

"We know how devastating the floods of 2016 and 2017 were for thousands of residents within the community, so we brought close to $100 million in federal funding to Windsor and surrounding communities like Tecumseh, LaSalle and others."

Kusmierczyk says creating jobs in the community will be critical for affordability as well.

He says auto investments from both the federal and provincial governments the past year will help to create more jobs.

"We're going to build upon the fact that we had the two largest investments in the history of automotive. We want to continue to attract other large investments here to this community to build jobs and nothing helps affordability like a good-paying job."

Kusmierczyk also touted other investments he believes will make an impact for families in Windsor-Essex, including in childcare and the low-income dental care program.

- with files from AM800's Aaron Mahoney

