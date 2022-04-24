Windsor-Tecumseh MP says bright future ahead for region

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk says recent announcements like a $5-billion dollar EV battery plant, and $1-million to fund new jobs at a local chemical plant are just the tip of the iceberg.

A flurry of funding announcements and good fortune the Windsor-Essex region has recently seen may not be it, according to Kusmierczyk. He says between talks with Stellantis and an upcoming announcement from Mayor Drew Dilkens, locals have plenty to look forward to.

Kusmierczyk adds, the momentum we have will lead to even more good news.

“It’s about building one investment upon another, building that momentum, and you’re looking at thousands of jobs for this community. We’re entering a period that’s going to be the brightest that we’ve seen in this community in a long, long time.”

He thinks after a difficult decade in the region, some good news is well-deserved.

“The last 10 years have been really challenging for our community. We’ve been through so many ups and downs, with the auto sector, in terms of covid, obviously, the blockade at the bridge. But right now we’re seeing announcement after announcement, investment after investment.”

The MP’s words come after yet another announcement in the region that would see 27 new jobs created at Diachem in Windsor, and amid Mayor Drew Dilkens’ tour across Europe, campaigning for European business in the local EV industry.

