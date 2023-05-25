Windsor-Tecumseh MP won't say whether Windsor will get entire EV battery plant

The MP for Windsor-Tecumseh will not say whether Windsor will get the entire electric vehicle battery plant announced over a year ago.

Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk would not commit to guaranteeing the entire NextStar project when questioned Thursday during an appearance on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides.

"The negotiations really are at that critical stage and are really about the nuts and bolts I guess you can say, or in this case cells and modules. But I really can't say much more than that because the discussions are in such a sensitive time right now," he says.

He did say he drove to St. Thomas Thursday to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a face-to-face to discuss the project as concern is being raised that Stellantis could move part of the planned operation to another jurisdiction.

"We are doing everything possible to push as hard as we can, day and night, every single day to deliver this battery plant here in full and total," says Kusmierczyk. "That's the reason I drove up to St. Thomas and Woodstock to talk directly to the prime minister to deliver our communities message, to fight for every single job."

When the $5-billion project was announced in 2022, the site was intended to assemble both cells and modules in two different sections, creating 2,500 jobs at the 220-acre property.

But the federal government remains locked in negotiations over a push by Stellantis for increased incentives, which has resulted in the automaker halting construction related to the battery module production component.

Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy on Thursday told AM800's The Morning Drive that Kusmierczyk "needs to stop following the party script and make sure he's sticking up for us in Windsor-Essex" on this issue.

Kusmierczyk says he's very confident we will get this agreement done but he wants to be careful as we are at that last critical stage.

"I can reassure all the folks listening that from Day 1 I have been fighting day and night to make sure we keep this battery plant here and secure all the jobs that we can here in Windsor," he adds.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced May 19 that the province would provide more money in a bid to keep Stellantis from pulling out of building the EV battery plant in Windsor, but has called on the federal government to finalize the deal with the automaker.

Stellantis and LG Energy Solution warned earlier this month that they were implementing contingency plans because the federal government hasn't lived up to an agreement, pointing to incentives provided to the Volkswagen plant in St. Thomas.

The CEOs of the two companies wrote last month to Prime Minister Trudeau, saying Ottawa had confirmed in writing five times that it would match production incentives under the United States' Inflation Reduction Act, but has not delivered on those commitments.