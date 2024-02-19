Windsor-Tecumseh MPP hosting free Family Day skate at Tecumseh Arena

Are you looking for a fun and free event to take part in on this Family Day?

MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh, Andrew Dowie, will be hosting free skating on Monday afternoon in Tecumseh for families to take part in.

The skating will be at the Tecumseh Arena between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Hot chocolate and coffee will be offered to those who are in attendance.

Dowie says he will try to skate, but he needs to get better at it.

"I will be armed with hot chocolate and coffee to warm everybody up. And I guess trying my darndest to stay upright on my states because I am not a hockey player, or a skater in any way, shape, or form. But, I need to get better at Canada's national pastime."

He says Family Day was designed to keep families together, and he wants to help do just that.

"So I wanted to play a part in making sure Family Day was available for families to stay together, and spend time with one another. And it's winter time, let's celebrate the season. We don't always have the opportunity to do winter sport."

He adds it's going to be a busy day.

"All throughout the Tecumseh Arena and Recreation Complex the Town of Tecumseh has many, many family oriented activities happening concurrently, so it's a great co-location. I've got the arena and the free skate, and then there's all kinds of other activities happening throughout the building."

Anyone is welcome to attend the event. The Tecumseh Arena is located at 12021 McNorton Street.

Families are asked to provide their own skates during the event.

The provincial government established Family Day on the third Monday in February, to be first observed on February 18, 2008.